Unfair MSP for this Kharif season will push large section of farmers into debt: CPI(M)

New Delhi: The CPI(M) has stated that this Kharif season's "unfair" minimum support price (MSP) for farmers will force many of them into debt, especially small farmers and renters.

It was claimed that the new MSP will "ensure remunerative prices to farmers for their produce and encourage crop diversification," but the party mouthpiece People's Democracy warned that it "belies the hopes of farmers and inflicts huge losses to their incomes" in its most recent editorial.

The minimum support price (MSP) of paddy was raised by the Union government on June 7 to Rs 2,183 per quintal.—Inputs from Agencies