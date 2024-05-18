Under PM Modi's Leadership, India Moves Rapidly Towards Becoming Developed Nation: Dhami

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved rapidly towards becoming a developed nation.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved rapidly towards becoming a developed nation. Today, there has been development in every field. The biggest companies in the world want to come to India. Due to this, India's economy has strengthened," Dhami said at a rally here organised in support of Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, BJP candidate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is being recognised in the world. Defence equipment is now exported from India. The world has seen the power of India through the G20 event, he said. "Modi ji has worked by considering the whole country as a family. Many schemes for poor welfare have been implemented under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Due to this, 25 crore people have come out of poverty," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that many historic decisions have been taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister. CAA law has been implemented in the country. Article 370 has been abolished in Kashmir. Triple Talaq has been banned, and construction work of a grand temple of Lord Ram has been done in Ayodhya.

He said that Uttarakhand has become the first state where Equal Civil Code has been implemented first. He said that the Uniform Civil Code will go to the whole country from Gangotri Devbhoomi. He said that the Prime Minister has a special attachment to Uttarakhand.

"The Prime Minister mentions Uttarakhand on every platform. Modi ji is the first prime minister to have visited Adi Kailash. Rishikesh Karnaprayag railway line has progressed and the work on Tanakpur Bageshwar is also going to start. Work has been done rapidly in every field in Uttarakhand. Modi ji always supports Uttarakhand." he said.

The Chief Minister said that the area of South Delhi has always been a stronghold of nationalist ideas. "Since the independence of the country, this Lok Sabha constituency has always carried forward the Jan Sangh and BJP. It is the job of BJP candidate Ramveer Singh Bidhuri to carry forward the development works started by the former and former MPs of this area. He told everyone that on May 25th, by voting for the BJP, the lotus has to bloom from South Delhi. Every vote of the public will provide energy to the Prime Minister," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the alliance of Congress and AAP wants to push the country into the abyss of corruption.

"Before 2014, there was a Congress government steeped in corruption. The Aam Aadmi Party is walking on the path of corruption and scams shown by Congress in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal had talked about opening 500 schools, but instead of schools, he has opened liquor shops around the schools," he said.

Polling for all seven seats in the national capital will be conducted in a single phase on May 25, the sixth or penultimate phase of the ongoing national elections.The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4. —ANI