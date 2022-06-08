Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has once again opened a front against the Shivraj government on the issue of sale of liquor in residential colonies. In fresh agitation, Bharti on Tuesday night sat in front of a liquor shop in Bhopal to protest against sale of liquor. Bharti’s action surprised a large gathering of people who had gathered to buy liquor from a wine shop located near Ashima Mall in the Misrod police station area. She along with her supporters sat in protest, which prompted the owner to down the shutter of the shop. Local police rushed to the spot.

After a half-an-hour protest, Bharti left the spot after warning the police officials and the liquor shop owners that she will come back in the next three days and will protest throughout the night. “I oppose the state government’s decision to open liquor shops at public places. Women are suffering; families are getting destroyed because of this liquor and drug,” Bharti said.

Bharti said for the last one-half-month she was waiting for the state government to take some action but they did not pay heed to her concern. “I have sent this message to Delhi also and a solution will come soon. I had asked the government not to allow the sale of liquor nearby schools, residential colonies and at public places. I waited long enough and now this is the time for action,” Bharti said. Notably, one-and -half-month back, Bharti had smashed liquor bottles at a wine shop in Bhopal, and she had criticised the Chief Minister. Earlier, talking to IANS, Bharti had said that she will protest against use of liquor and drugs on a mass level. Bharti had warned her own party (BJP) that if the state government does listen to her, people will give them a befitting reply during the elections.—IANS