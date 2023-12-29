    Menu
    World

    Ukraine says Russia launched massive combined air attack

    author-img
    The Hawk
    December29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Escalating Tensions: Russia Launches Extensive Air Assault with Advanced Missiles on Multiple Ukrainian Cities, Prompting Blasts in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Dnipro, Unleashing Heightened Concerns Amidst Unprecedented Attacks.

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

    Dec 29: Russia launched a massive combined air attack on Ukraine on Friday, using drones and several types of missiles, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

    Hypersonic, cruise and ballistic missiles, including X-22 type, which are extremely hard to intercept, were used, he said in televised comments.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/iran-says-it-executes-four-'saboteurs'-linked-to-israel's-mossad 

    Blasts were officially reported in Ukraine's capital, the northern city of Kharkiv, western Lviv and eastern Dnipro.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Air Attack Missile Strikes X22 Missiles Khar kiv Explosion Lviv Dnipro Incidents Ukraine Under Attack
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in