Ukraine reports multiple explosions in Kyiv, other regions

Kyiv: Multiple explosions occurred in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, CNN reported citing Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

"Multiple explosions have occurred in the capital, in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Emergency services are en route to the affected areas," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram, according to CNN.

Other explosions were reported in the Desnianskyi district. The Kyiv city military administration said Kyiv's air defences were activated causing debris in the Darnytskyi district, which resulted in a fire. The explosions have been reported amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24, 2022.

"Data on casualties and damage are currently being updated. Remain in your shelters until the air raid alert is over!" Serhiy Popko, the head of the city military administration, said on Telegram.

One person was killed and two others were injured after a Russian missile strike in Odesa on Wednesday, CNN reported citing Ukrainian military officials.



Ukraine's Operation Command South in a statement on Facebook said, "Late night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. The attack was carried out using various missiles from different directions. Most of them were destroyed by air defense, but unfortunately [an] industrial infrastructure was hit."

On May 16, Ukraine said that it shot down six Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles as Russia launched an "exceptional" aerial assault against Kyiv, reported CNN.

Ukraine's air defence intercepted six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles fired by Russia early Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack was one of the largest since March and appeared to demonstrate Ukraine's growing capability to defend against Russia's arsenal of aerial weapons, reported The New York Times (NYT).

Ukrainian Armed Forces chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the attack, which started at about 3:30 am local time, was launched from the north, south, and east.

"Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were fired from six MiG-31K aircraft, nine Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea, and three land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M)," Zaluzhnyi said on Twitter.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi further said that Russia also launched attack drones, all of which were destroyed. The six Kinzhals ballistic missiles that travel up to 10 times the speed of sound were among a volley of 18 missiles Russia fired at Ukraine overnight, lighting up Kyiv with flashes and raining debris after blasting from the sky. (ANI)