Ukraine minister hands over Zelensky's letter to PM Modi, seeks additional humanitarian aid

New Delhi: Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for additional humanitarian supply, including medicines and medical equipment.

The minister, who was on official visit to India between April 10 to 12, handed over the letter from the Ukraine president to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday.

On the issue of Indian medical students, Dzhaparova mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile.

During her meeting with secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry Sanjay Verma, Dzhaparova briefed him about the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies, official sources informed further.

Verma shared that India has provided medicines, medical equipment and would provide school buses among other things to Ukraine.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Kiev on a mutually convenient date.

During bilateral talks with Verma, Dzhaparova discussed issues of economic, defence, humanitarian assistance as well as global issues of mutual interest, sources said.

During the Ukraine minister's meeting with Lekhi, it was agreed that the next Inter-Governmental Commission between the two countries would be held in India on a mutually convenient date. IANS