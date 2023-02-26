UKPNP Chief Says Pakistan PM Not Authorised To Allot PoK Land To Non-State Subject

London: Human Rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, has said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to his Twitter handle, he said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not authorised to allot PoK's land to non-state subjects.

Shaukat Ali Kashmiri tweeted, "The POK( Azad Kashmir) is part and parcel of former princely state of J&K and its future status yet to be decide. Disputed in nature and according to UNS resolutions Pakistan had no lucus standi. AJK so called PM is not authorised to allotted a state land to non state subject."

Kashmiri's tweet was in response to a tweet from an unverified account. According to the tweet, almost three acres of land have been granted for Sindh House in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In January, United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan met Canadian Member of Parliament George Chahal and briefed him about the human rights situation, growing extremism and terrorism in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan extended the good wishes and appreciation message of the exiled chairman of UKPNP to Chahal on his participation in UKPNP Calgary Conference. Khan briefed Chahal regarding the human rights situation in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on growing terrorism, extremism and free-roaming of banned outfits in PoK.

He further said unemployment, inflation, lack of infrastructure, discrimination towards Kashmiri nationalists, strict restrictions on freedom of expression, press and publications, and freedom of association in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are the main concerns.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan tweeted, "Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan Central Spokesperson UKPNP met Honorable #GeorgeChahal Member Parliament #Canada and brief regarding human rights situation, growing extremism and terrorism in #AzadKashmir and #GilgitBaltistan both leader agreed to work jointly in future endeavors."

Earlier in December last year, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri raised concerns over the deprivation of basic rights of the people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the rights activist said Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's policy is aimed at depriving the people of their fundamental rights and propagation against Indian involvement. "Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and people are deprived of basic rights. It's Pakistani policy and fashioned to deprive people and propagation against Indian involvement. Pakistani is a country that always used religious sentiments," Shaukat Ali Kashmiri wrote on Twitter. The region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which Pakistan claims to be an autonomous region has been struggling to secure even basic rights for over seven decades. —ANI