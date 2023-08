New Delhi: On Monday, Air India reported that despite a technical issue that has disrupted air traffic services in the United Kingdom, its flights to and from the country are unaffected.

The UK's air traffic control provider, NATS, has instituted new rules to keep the skies clear.

In an update at 1515 hours GMT, NATS said it has identified and remedied the technical issue affecting its flight planning system.—Inputs from Agencies