Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express stopped at Gangarar-Soniyana section after noticing ballast on track

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train narrowly escaped a major accident on Monday morning due to timely intervention by an alert driver who stopped the train at Gangarar-Soniyana section after noticing some ballast placed on the track, officials said.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran CPRO-North Western Railway, the stoppage was due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate of the track.

Captain Kiran also said that an FIR is being registered into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused involved.

The incident occurred at around 09:55 a.m. in the jurisdiction of Bhilwara. The location comes under the jurisdiction of Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district.

"A Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur Express travelling from the Gangarar-Soniyana section was stopped due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate on the said route. An FIR is being registered. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this," Captain Shashi Kiran said.

Further details are awaited.

—ANI