U'khand: Landslides triggered by rains; Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued in Haridwar

Dehradun: On Sunday, heavy rains pounded much of Uttarakhand, causing landslides that shut many highways even as the Ganga surpassed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar as a result of the Alaknanda dam's huge release of water.

Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat, and Fuladi Ghat all reportedly filled with water when the Ganga's flow increased to 463.20 metres. The Alaknanda River's water level dramatically increased after the GVK hydroelectric project's dam released 2,000 to 3,000 cusecs of water.

Tehri's district government, according to Brijesh Bhatt, who is in charge of disaster management, is constantly calling residents to advise them to stay away from the riverbanks. He also reported that the Ganga's water level has risen to 339.60 metres in the Muni ki Reti village of Tehri near Rishikesh, which is 0.10 metres over the alert threshold of 339.50 metres.—Inputs from Agencies