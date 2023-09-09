U'khand: Bill Granting 10% Horizontal Reservation To Statehood Agitators Referred To Select Committee

Dehradun: A bill seeking to grant 10 per cent horizontal reservation to identified statehood agitators and their dependents in government services has been referred to a select committee of the Uttarakhand Assembly. The ruling party and opposition members had suggested modifying the bill and broadening its ambit to benefit more people who actively participated in Uttarakhand’s statehood movement.

The members were in favour of the omission of the clause related to at least a seven-day jail term or injuries suffered during the movement as preconditions for identification as an andolankari as they would deprive many deserving agitators of the benefits of the legislation. The state government decided to refer the bill to a select committee on Friday.

BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli said the bill needed to be modified in favour of the statehood agitators before being passed. Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Bhuvan Kapri said they were in favour of the bill but certain clauses of it need to be reconsidered.

Uttarakhand Assembly had introduced the much-awaited bill on September 6. The Assembly passed a proposal by voice vote referring the bill to a select committee which will submit its report to Speaker Ritu Khanduri within 15 days after necessary modifications. —PTI