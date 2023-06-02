    Menu
    States & UTs

    U'khand Govt Decides To Give Rs 5,000 PM Under CM's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June2/ 2023

    Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu

    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday said that the government has decided to give a maximum scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month to the meritorious students of government degree colleges and universities under the CM's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme.

    In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme was approved in Uttarakhand. While talking to ANI, Sandhu said, "Under Uttarakhand CM's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme, the state government has decided to give a maximum scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month to the meritorious students of government degree colleges and universities from the session 2023-24." —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Education Student U'khand Meritorious Student
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in