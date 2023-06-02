U'khand Govt Decides To Give Rs 5,000 PM Under CM's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday said that the government has decided to give a maximum scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month to the meritorious students of government degree colleges and universities under the CM's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme.

In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme was approved in Uttarakhand. While talking to ANI, Sandhu said, "Under Uttarakhand CM's Higher Education Meritorious Student Promotion Scheme, the state government has decided to give a maximum scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month to the meritorious students of government degree colleges and universities from the session 2023-24." —ANI