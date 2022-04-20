Two terrorists, civilian killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists and one civilian were killed in an encounter at Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

One terrorist surrendered before the security forces.

The encounter started on Thursday night in the Lalpora area after security forces laid a cordon-and-search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

"One more terrorist killed (total 2) during Pampore encounter. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition seized. Search going on," police said.

The security forces earlier in the day said that one terrorist had been killed in an encounter.

Earlier on Friday, a civilian injured in the militant attack just before the encounter started on Thursday night succumbed in a hospital. Police said Abid Mir, 22, was injured when militants fired at the search party. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries.

The forces had made repeated announcements to ask the holed up militants to surrender.

