Two Pak nationals held at Gurdaspur border in Punjab

Chandigarh : Two Pakistan nationals were arrested by Border Security Force in the Gurdaspur area of Punjab. They have been identified as Rabeez Masih and Kishan Masih.

BSF's Deputy Inspector General, Gurdaspur Sector, Prabhakar Joshi informed that BSF had recovered Rs 500, two mobile phones, two identity cards and a packet of tobacco from their possession.

However, he said that their motive to infiltrate India was yet to be known and BSF was investigating the same.

Giving details, he informed that both Pakistani nationals had entered around 10 meters inside India near BSF's border outpost Dera Baba Nanak and were spotted by the Kissan Guards of the BSF who were on duty beyond the border fence.

—IANS