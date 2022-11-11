Two men shoot into the air outside a woman's home in Madangir, Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to police, two unidentified individuals shot bullet rounds into the air outside the home of a 47-year-old woman in the Madangir neighbourhood of south Delhi on Friday.

A call about the event was received on Thursday night at around 11:47 p.m., and a police squad immediately hurried to the scene, according to a senior police official.

"When the police arrived, the woman who had called them reported that, at around 10:30 p.m., she had been standing in front of her home when she noticed two unidentified people roaming close by. They both returned after 30 minutes and inquired about her name "the official claimed.

"One of them pulled a gun when she inquired about the situation, but the woman quickly locked the gate to her home. One of the individuals then started shooting into the air in front of her home "said he.

One live 7.65 KF cartridge was discovered on the scene by the police.

The official stated that a case has been filed under sections 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and an inquiry is being conducted to identify the perpetrators and determine the reason for the occurrence.

(Inputs from Agencies)