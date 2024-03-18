Two killed, several injured after under-construction building collapses in Kolkata; CM Mamata Banerjee visits site

Two killed, seven injured as an under-construction building collapses in Kolkata's Garden Reach. CM Mamata Banerjee visits, orders action. Rescue operations underway, with casualties feared under debris. Illegal construction cited as the cause.

Two people were killed while at least seven people injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata on Sunday night.

The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area around midnight.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Garden Reach area in the city to monitor the situation.



She directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to take action against those involved in the illegal construction of the five-storey building which collapsed around midnight in the area.



Banerjee also visited the hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment.



“This is a very congested area. This building had no sanction from the authorities and it was illegal. I have told the CP and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to take action,” she told reporters after taking stock of the situation.



The chief minister said that her government stands by the families whose shanties were damaged in the building collapse.



She also said that two persons were killed in the building collapse and five to six people might still be trapped under the debris.



“This is Ramzan month and this incident happened. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families,” she added.



At least ten people have been rescued so far. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.



"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said.



Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster," the CM wrote on X.

She said the government will provide compensation to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured persons.



"We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue," Banerjee said on the microblogging site.



"In a horrific accident, an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed around midnight. Two persons were killed and at least seven people were injured," city mayor Firhad Hakim said on Monday.



At least 10 people were rescued from the site, an official said.



The city mayor said there were still a few persons trapped under the debris and efforts were on to rescue them.



The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said.



Hakim, who is also West Bengal's urban development minister, said, "I have spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we will give Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs one lakh to each injured person."



According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed.



There was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.



"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," said a local resident.



In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief."

—PTI