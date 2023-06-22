Two J-K physicians dismissed for falsifying evidence in 2009 'Shopian rape-murder' case

Srinagar: Two physicians were fired by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday for "actively working" with organisations based in Pakistan and manipulating evidence in the "Shopian rape-murder" case from 2009.

On May 30, 2009, the bodies of two women, identified as Asiya Jan and Neelofar, were discovered in a stream near Shopian, sparking rumours that they had been raped and murdered by security forces.

Protests broke out after the tragedy and nearly brought the region of Kashmir to a halt for 42 days. The investigation was then taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which determined that neither woman had been raped or murdered.—Inputs from Agencies