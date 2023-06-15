Two injured as bomb explodes in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna: The explosion of a bomb on Thursday evening in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar caused two people to sustain injuries, according to the local police.

According to Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar, the event happened at around 5 p.m. in the Manoharpur area under the Madhusudanpur police station, and the injured were transferred to JLN Medical College and Hospital Mayaganj, where their condition is reported to be stable.

"We have called the bomb and dog squads apart from the FSL team at the spot for the investigation. The bomb and dog squad are searching the entire area to find explosives, if any, kept in that area. We have cordoned off the entire area to avoid any further untoward incident," the SSP told IANS.

"We are also taking the statements of injured persons as well as those who were present at the time the bomb went off," he added.

The injured individuals were in a garden at the time of the explosion. A house located near the garden was also damaged due to the loud explosion, which soon drew a large number of villagers to the scene.

After a few minutes, a team of police arrived, so the people were warned to stay away.—Inputs from Agencies