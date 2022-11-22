Two infiltration attempts were thwarted in Jammu; one invader killed and another captured

Jammu (The Hawk): On the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Tuesday, two different infiltration attempts were thwarted, one of which resulted in the death of an intruder and the capture of another, according to officials.

According to authorities, in the first incident, Border Security Force (BSF) troops saw suspicious activity early on Tuesday morning close to the Jabowal checkpoint in the Arnia sub-sector.

"Fire was discharged at the intruder. His corpse was spotted close to the barbed wire. The event took place at 2.30 in the morning, "sources were said.

In the second incident, a Pakistani invader was captured by the BSF when he approached the fencing close to the Ramgarh sector after crossing the IB.

"The gate was opened and he was carried to the Indian side of the fence. So far, nothing illegal has been discovered in his possession "It added that a search was being conducted in the neighbourhood.

