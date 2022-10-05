Two Headless Bodies Found, Heads Still Missing

Sambhal: The headless bodies of two men, belonging to Kaivalna village in Bulandshahar, have been recovered from Rajpura area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. The bodies were found during the past two days and the police are now searching for their heads.

According to police sources, both men were murdered after being allegedly kidnapped by four people from Kaivalna on Saturday night. Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahar, Shlok Kumar said that the police have arrested three people - Durgesh Sharma, Mukul Kumar, and Lata Sharma (mother of Durgesh). Bhupendra Kumar, 30 and his cousin Jagdish aka Bhura Singh, 25, went missing on Saturday night.

A case was registered at Salempur police station, under section 364 (kidnapping) following a complaint by Naresh Singh. He informed that his son Bhupendra and nephew Jagdish were missing since the intervening night of October 1 and 2.

The SSP said that the three accused who have been arrested, confessed during interrogation that Bhupendra Kumar had illicit relations with Lata Sharma. Durgesh had seen both in a compromising position. Durgesh, Mukul and Tushar Sharma called Bhupendra Kumar and Jagdish to his house.

They beat up the duo until they became unconscious. Then, they took Bhupendra and Bhura to a deserted area in Rajpura in a car, severed the heads and packed the heads into a bag, and threw them into Ganga, the SSP further added.

Kumar said that they threw bodies at two different locations in the area. The body of Jagdish was recovered on October 2 by Sambhal police, whereas Bulandshahar police recovered the body of Bhupendra Kumar from Rajpura area on Tuesday. The SSP said that the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore by making a call from the mobile of deceased Bhupendra in order to portray the incident as that of kidnapping. The SSP said when accused Durgesh was taken to the forest of Kailwan where he concealed a sharp-edged weapon and a point 315 bore country pistol, Durgesh opened fire from the country-made pistol at the cops and tried to flee. Police opened fire in self-defence in which Durgesh suffered bullet injury in his leg. He has been admitted to the hospital. —IANS