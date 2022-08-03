Two feared drowned in river in Nagpur district

Nagpur: Two men are feared drowned in the Kanhan river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district while bathing on Wednesday, police said.

A search is launched to trace Rahul Thombre (25) and Umesh Thakre (27) who are relatives.

The incident occurred at Mauda town, nearly 40 km from Nagpur in the afternoon, a police official said.

He said Thombre entered the river after returning from an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lok Shahir Annabhau Sathe.

"As he started drowning, Thakre tried to save him, but soon they disappeared into the river. Some villagers who witnessed the incident alerted the police. The duo remains untraceable and a search operation is underway," the official added.—PTI