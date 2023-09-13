Two detained at Vizag airport for protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

Visakhapatnam: Police detained two passengers after they staged a protest at Visakhapatnam Airport against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam.

Soon after coming out of the arrival lounge, one of the passengers displayed a placard and raised slogans condemning the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). “Save democracy save democracy,” he shouted while demanding the state governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s intervention.

The passengers had arrived by a flight from Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Only one of them identified as Adari Kishore Kumar was displaying placards and raising slogans while the other was standing besides.

Video of the passengerdisplaying a ‘Save democracy’ placard in the aircraft also surfaced on social media.

Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in Nandyal in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Vijayawada. The former chief minister is currently lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

TDP has been staging protests across the state against Naidu’s arrest.

—IANS