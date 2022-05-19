Two dead as bus hits motorcycle in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot: Two men were killed here after their motorcycle was hit by a double-decker bus carrying a marriage party, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday night near a village under the Sadar Kotwali police station in the district, they said. The deceased have been identified as Ramanand (28) and Prem Singh (29), residents of Barwara village, Shivrampur police outpost in-charge Rakesh Maurya said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and the bus impounded, he said. The two men were riding the motorcycle without helmets, he added.—PTI