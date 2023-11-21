Two dead, 10 injured after under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

Tragedy Strikes: Two Dead, Ten Injured in Telangana as Under-Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses - Witnesses Recount Terrifying Moments.

Rangareddy (Telangana): At least two people were killed and 10 sustained injuries after an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy on Monday.



According to Rajendernagar DCP, Jagdeeshwar Reddy, "Two died and around 10 were injured after a private indoor stadium that was under construction collapsed."

"One body was recovered, and authorities are trying to recover another body from under debris. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Shankar, who was injured when an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed, narrated the incident.

"After having lunch, the contractor asked us to open the centring. When we opened the first centring and while opening the other centring, the building started shaking, leading to the collapse," Shankar said.

—ANI