Two Class 12 students stabbed outside school in UP, three arrested

Prayagraj: Two students of Class 12 from a convent school were stabbed by a group of miscreants outside their school on Sadar Patel Marg in Civil Lines of Uttar Pradesh’ Prayagraj, said officials. The incident happened on Wednesday.



The injured students have been admitted to the SRN hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. Meanwhile, other students and passersby thrashed one of the alleged attackers who was also admitted to the hospital.



Police have detained three persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the incident.



DCP (city) Deepak Bhuker said the police have detained three youths, including the prime accused, a 19-year-old resident of Badshahi Mandi, who, along with his accomplices had arrived to settle some score with one of the two students who were attacked.



The DCP said, “It came to light that the girlfriend of the prime accused had asked him to warn one of the two students against talking to her younger sister’.



On Wednesday, the accused and his accomplices arrived outside the school and there was a heated argument, in the middle of which, the accused stabbed the student and his friend with a knife.

