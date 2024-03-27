Two Chinese nationals arrested in UP's Siddharthnagar for illegally entering India

The arrest, involving individuals from Sichuan and Chongqing, China, unfolded significant findings including passports and SIM cards.

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Siddharthnagar's Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border after they were intercepted entering Uttar Pradesh illegally earlier yesterday.

The man was identified as Zhou Pulin, a native of Sichuan in China, while the woman was identified as Yuan Yuhan, a native of Chongqing in China.

The police also recovered two Chinese passports, a tourist visa for Nepal, mobile phones, two Chinese SIM cards and a total of nine cards of different types in two small bags.

According to an official press note, "Two Chinese nationals (one woman and one man) were arrested while entering India illegally on March 26, 2024. An FIR under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act 1946 was registered at the local police station after completing the legal proceedings and the accused were sent to the Honourable Court."

—ANI