    Crime

    Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi

    Pankaj Sharma
    August28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday. Two cases have been registered in this connection, they said.

    According to the police, the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp of a school.

    Two boys filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates, the police said.

    All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

    —PTI

    Categories :CrimeTags :Child safety Sexual assault news Juvenile offenders Child protection School camp
