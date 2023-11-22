Tulsi Vivah 2023: Rituals, Fasts, and Celebrations Unveiled

Delving into the Sacred Observance of Tulsi Vivah: A Guide to Traditions and Practices.

By (The Hawk News Desk)

As Tulsi Vivah graces the calendars, delve into the essence of this revered ceremony—unraveling its rituals, fasting practices, and essential requirements for a meaningful celebration.

Auspicious time for Tulsi marriage:



Auspicious time of Tulsi marriage on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi: This year it will start on 22nd November at 11:03 pm on the Ekadashi date of Kartik month and will end on 23rd November at 9 pm. Therefore, as per Udayatithi, Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on 23rd November. On this day, the timing of evening puja will start at 6.50 pm and end at 8.09 pm.

Rituals and Practices of Tulsi Vivah



Tulsi Vivah, an ancient Hindu ritual, symbolizes the marriage between the sacred Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu. The observance, often conducted on Devuthani Ekadashi, encompasses various customs rich in spiritual significance.

Fasting: An Integral Aspect



Fasting forms an integral part of Tulsi Vivah observances. Devotees traditionally observe a day-long fast, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods as per individual customs. The fast, believed to cleanse the body and mind, fosters a deeper connection with the divine.

Essential Items for Celebrations



Several items are crucial for a traditional Tulsi Vivah celebration. Devotees adorn the Tulsi plant as a bride, draping it in sarees, adorning it with ornaments, and offering flowers and fruits. The essentials also include sacred threads, lamps, incense sticks, and holy water for performing the marriage ceremony rituals.

Celebrating the Union: Customs and Practices



The marriage ceremony involves reciting hymns and mantras, symbolizing the sacred union between Tulsi and Lord Vishnu. Families gather around beautifully decorated Tulsi plants, offering prayers, performing aarti (rituals with light), and exchanging sweets, fostering a sense of unity and devotion.

Modern Adaptations and Technological Inclusions



In contemporary times, devotees have embraced technology to enhance participation in Tulsi Vivah. Livestreamed ceremonies, virtual darshans, and online forums enable global engagement, transcending geographical limitations and uniting followers worldwide.

Environmental Consciousness and Reverence for Tulsi



Amidst the festivities, a growing awareness about the medicinal properties and ecological significance of Tulsi has emerged. Efforts promoting its cultivation and conservation highlight the plant's role as a medicinal herb and an essential element of biodiversity.



As Tulsi Vivah 2023 concludes, its essence lingers—a testament to timeless traditions blending harmoniously with modernity, fostering unity, spirituality, and cultural pride among participants. Until next year's auspicious occasion, the spirit of devotion and celebration resonates, promising a renewed sense of spiritual fulfillment.