Truck smashes bus in Balasore, Odisha, injuring 8

Bhubaneswar: At least eight people suffered injuries when a speeding truck hit a bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata from behind in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, causing the bus to overturn.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. on the National Highway, close to the Shantia bypass, in the region of the Jaleswar police station.

Manoj Kumar Nayak, driver of the bus said: “As a speed-breaker was there at the accident spot, I had slowed down the bus. At that time, a speeding truck hit my bus from behind. Under the impact of the collision, the bus hit the barricade put up there and then overturned."

The police were notified and quickly arrived, taking the injured to a nearby hospital.

The police have seized the truck that hit the bus and are continuing their investigation.—Inputs from Agencies