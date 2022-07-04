Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8

Agartala : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June 23, resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Monday and will take oath as member of the Assembly on July 8, officials said. Saha on Monday met Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi and handed over his resignation letter to him.

"Today, I have submitted my resignation letter as MP, Rajya Sabha to the Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu ji. I shall always remain grateful to our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, National President of BJP Shri J. P. Nadda ji," he tweeted later.











