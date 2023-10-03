Tripura CM Manik Saha returns to operation theatre, performs surgery after a long gap

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also an Oral and Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, conducted a successful surgery on one of his former students on Tuesday at the Tripura Medical College, his old workplace.

Manik Saha shared photos from the operation theatre on X, showing the patient who was his former student and an MBBS doctor and was suffering from Rt. Sub-Condylar fracture.



With precision and skill, Dr Saha performed the surgery, ensuring a smooth and successful procedure.

“As an Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon, I have managed the time to return to my old working place at Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, Hapania to treat a patient with Rt. Sub-Condylar fracture(#).



The patient is an MBBS doctor and was my student and he met an accident (RTA) while driving a two-wheeler,” the Tripura CM said.



He further said the procedure was successful and went smoothly and he will be following up with the patient.



Before joining politics, Saha used to teach at Tripura Medical College located in Hapania.



Saha took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15, last year after the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb. He was a member of the Congress party before joining the BJP in 2016. He also had a short stint as a Rajya Sabha MP from April 3 to July 4 last year.

