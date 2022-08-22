Training Programme On 'Subject Teachers As Career Guides'

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Institute for Career Studies- Academic Center for Educators (ICS-ACE) Lucknow, organised a two day Professional Development Programme on 'Subject Teachers as Career Guides' in collaboration with the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, in Dehradun.

Over 50 School heads and educators from 21 Dehradun and Mussoorie based schools participated in this signature professional development programme.

Dehradun is the 3rd city in the country where this programme is being organised, following Delhi and Kolkata.

Speaking on the occassion Educationist Mrs. Jyotsna Brar, former Pricipal, Welham Girls School, Dehradun emphasised the importance of updated and timely educational and career guidance of students for which, all teachers should be adequately equipped.

Dr. Amrita Dass, Founder Director, ICS-ACE shared that this is a strategic initiative towards nation building in the context of NEP 2020 and the post covid career scenario.

Based on the ICS Impact Survey data, Professor Manindra Agrawal, IIT Kanpur had reported that presently only 75 percent of the students in the country have access to specialised career guidance services.

Hence, in this pioneering initiative, ICS-ACE has spearheaded a nation wide training of school teachers in career guidance to effectively address a huge felt need.