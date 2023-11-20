Training On 'Silviculture And Forestry' For Personnel Of Eco Task Force-Eco Battalions Of Territorial Army Of India

Dehradun (The Hawk): One week training on 'Silviculture and Forestry' for the Personnel of Ecological Battalions of Territorial Army was organized by the Silviculture and Forest Management division of Forest Research Institute at Dehradun from 20th to 25th November 2023.

This course is a joint venture of FRI, Dehradun and 127 Infantry Bn. Ecological (TA) Garhwal Rifles, Dehradun and training course is being attended by 41 personnel including Officers, JCOs and Jawans from 04 Eco Battalions of Territorial Army viz. 127 ETF,Garhwal (Dehradun), 130 ETF Kumaon (Pithoragarh), 132 ETF Bn (Delhi) and 137 CETF Bn (Prayagraj).

Mrs Richa Misra, Head Silviculture and Forest management division welcomed the gathering and said that during this course apart from lectures, visits to nursery, laboratories and experimental sites will also be conducted. She informed that the training will provide scientific inputs on silvicultural aspects like seed collection, quality evaluation, raising of quality planting stock and plantation establishment and disease/pest management, phytoremediation, etc. Dr. Renu Singh - Director FRI in her inaugural speech said that Eco battalions of Territorial Army were raised with specific mandate to undertake the afforestation activities in the degraded and difficult to access sites. They have been doing commendable work on afforestation of degraded, disturbed and difficult sites and in cleaning and rejuvenation of Ganga river and thus also contributing to enhancing the forest and tree cover of the country as envisaged in the National Forest Policy. Col. Rohit Srivastava Commanding Officer 127 ETF Garhwal briefed about the plantation projects being carried out by the unit. He advised the participants to make the most of the training programme and also have discussion with the faculty members on scientific aspects of nursery raising. Dr. Manisha Thapliyal, Course Coordinator told that equal emphasis was given to practical exposure in seed handling, nursery establishment & management and plantation activities, propagation of bamboo and medicinal plants. The sessions will also be on soil fertility management in nursery and plantations, afforestation of difficult sites, restoration activities in mined-out areas and management of fungal and insect-pest diseases in nursery & plantations, visits to seed processing unit, botanical garden, bambusetum, etc. The participants will also visit various museums of FRI, to gain knowledge on history of forestry/silviculture and other sciences. She also proposed a vote of thanks.

