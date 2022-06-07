Dehradun (The Hawk): A 5 days Training cum Workshop on “Essential Oils, Perfumery & Aromatherapy” jointly organized by Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehra Dun and Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj is commenced today on 7 th June, 2022. All together 32 participants from different corners of India representing diverse fields are attending the training cum workshop. The Training cum Workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Renu Singh, Director, FRI, Dehradun who presided over the function as Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Renu Singh highlighted the importance of essential oils in human life and their potential and prospects in industrial and commercial sector. Emphasizing the importance of such training programmes to cater the requirements of aroma industry, and underlining the strength of India in production and value addition of essential oils, she stressed to develop highly skilled and trained professionals

who are capable of working effectively in the F&F industry with innovative ideas for augmenting the Indian contribution in the international market. She appreciated the collective efforts of Chemistry and Bioprospecting (C&BP) Division, FRI and FFDC for organizing the training in the interest of aroma entrepreneurs. Addressing the trainees, as special guest, Shri Rohit Seth, President, Sugandh Vypar Sangh, Delhi, highlighted the therapeutic benefits of the natural essential oils and emphasized scope, and market potential of essential oils, perfumery and aromatherapy and business opportunities. Shri A. P. Singh, Head, Training & Agro Technology, FFDC, Kannauj gave an account on technical sessions of the training cum workshop and mentioned about the activities of FFDC.

The programme started with the welcome address of Dr.V. K. Varshney, Course Director and ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, C&BP Division, FRI.

The Inaugural function was attended by the Heads of Divisions of the FRI, and Dr. S.S. Bisht, Dr K Murali, staff and research scholars of C&BP Division. The anchor of the programme was Mrs

Radhika, research scholar, C&BP Division.The Training cum Workshop will continue till 11 th June, 2022 and will provide a detailed exposure towards fundamental and applied aspects of processing, quality assessment and therapeutic benefits of essential oils and their applications in perfumery and aromatherapy for advancements of scientific knowledge, skills and entrepreneurship of the participants through lectures and practical demonstrations by experts from aroma industry, scientists and practicing aroma therapists.