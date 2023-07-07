Trai solicits feedback on selectively banning internet calls and messaging apps

New Delhi: On Friday, Trai, India's telecom regulator, released a discussion paper proposing a framework for internet-based calls and messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Apple's FaceTime, etc., that would allow for the selective restriction of these services in certain circumstances.

After a parliamentary panel recommended that the Department of Telecom (DoT) "explore option of banning selective services such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram etc. instead of banning the internet as a whole" in the event of an emergency, the DoT released a consultation paper titled "Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services."

Since these apps are often utilised by terrorists or anti-national elements in specific regions, the panel has recommended that the DoT review the recommendation of Trai and come out with a policy which will enable the selective banning of OTT services like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram during unrest and crisis.—Inputs from Agencies