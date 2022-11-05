TRAI Chairperson says 5G will improve network performance in India

Guwahati (The Hawk): The deployment of 5G technology, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairperson Dr. P.D. Vaghela, will help India realise its aim of digital empowerment and enhance the wellbeing of its citizens.

"The country would experience an extraordinary development trajectory thanks to the huge network performance enhancements that 5G technology will provide. The economy as a whole and a number of industries would be significantly impacted by 5G, "At this session, he stated.

Vaghela added that with 117 crore telecom users and 825 million broadband subscribers, India is currently the second-largest telecom market in the world.

According to him, India has identified technology as a crucial component for social and digital inclusion as well as quick economic growth. He claims that the Digital India programme has significantly increased the usage of technology and has significantly changed the Digital India profile across several industries.

The TRAI director also discussed ways that the various parties might work together to hasten the deployment of the infrastructure needed for 5G, taking into account the problems and difficulties in the northeastern states. According to him, the government's top priority is to ensure that every segment of society has connectivity at all costs by giving everyone, particularly those who are underserved, access to the internet and other digital technologies.

Regarding the necessity of implementing new digital technologies for social and economic development, Vaghela stated that in the modern world, the digitalization of the economy and social life is of the biggest importance.

In order for the average citizen to be able to explore the prospects present in an economy, he stressed the importance of digital literacy and the development of digital infrastructure and connectivity to every household.

