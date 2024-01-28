Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu

The community is left grieving as authorities launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic road accident.

Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): Unfortunately a devastating road accident near Pulliyangudi in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of six individuals on Sunday. The collision happened when a cement lorry and a car collided, resulting in this loss of life.



In response to this incident authorities have promptly dispatched a team of police officials to the accident site, for a comprehensive investigation. The entire community is deeply saddened by the loss suffered by those affected in this tragedy.

