    Menu
    States & UTs

    Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January28/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The community is left grieving as authorities launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic road accident.

    Representative Image

    Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): Unfortunately a devastating road accident near Pulliyangudi in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of six individuals on Sunday. The collision happened when a cement lorry and a car collided, resulting in this loss of life.


    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1751513499711447101?


    In response to this incident authorities have promptly dispatched a team of police officials to the accident site, for a comprehensive investigation. The entire community is deeply saddened by the loss suffered by those affected in this tragedy.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Tenkasi Accident Tamil Nadu Road Mishap Pulliyangudi Tragedy Fatal Car Collision Tenkasi District News Sunday Accident Report Police Probe Road Incident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in