Traffic on Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur stretch restored

New Delhi: Traffic on the Mehrauli-Badarpur stretch was restored on Tuesday after authorities cleared the Pul Prahladpur underpass which was waterlogged following heavy rains in the capital, officials said. A man had died on Monday night after drowning in the waterlogged underpass of southwest Delhi and his body was recovered by the police with the help of divers.

Traffic on the stretch was stopped on Monday evening. PWD officials said water has been cleared from the Pul Prahladpur underpass with the help of additional pumps and manpower.

A senior PWD official said the underpass is a low-lying bowl shaped area and the main cause of waterlogging was overflow of a nearby Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer line.

At Pul Prahladpur underpass, the PWD is undertaking long-term solutions for the recurrent waterlogging problem.

We aim to solve it by constructing a huge sump having 7.5 lakh litre capacity along with an additional motor pump of 600 horse power to remove water accumulated in the underpass. The work is progress, the official said.

Traffic has been restored on the stretch, PWD officials said. Delhi traffic police also took to Twitter and said traffic movement on MB Road was normal.

They, however, could not tell how the man reached the inundated underpass and drowned there.

Barricades were already installed to restrict any movement of any person or vehicle at the underpass, police said, adding efforts are being made for the identification of deceased and the body has been preserved in AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem.—PTI