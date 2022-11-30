To sell 205 kg onions K'taka farmer gets Rs 8.36 , receipt goes viral

Gadag, Karnataka (The Hawk): 205 kg of onions were sold for Rs 8.36, according to a farmer's receipt from Karnataka's Gadag district, which has gone viral on social media. This has led netizens to question the state's ruling BJP administration about the treatment of farmers under its rule.

However, this is hardly the tale of a lone Gadag farmer. In Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur market, all onion farmers in the district receive less than Rs 10 for each of their harvests.

From Gadag, the farmers trek 416 kilometres to Bengaluru.

The wholesaler in Pavadeppa Hallikeri's case, whose receipt went viral, charged the farmer Rs 200 per quintal for his 205 kg of produce then deducted Rs 377 for freight and additional Rs 24 for porter fees.

Another farmer from the area who had travelled to the market in Bengaluru with 212 kg of onions received Rs 1,000 in total.

However, he only collected Rs 10 after subtracting the hamali costs, transport fee, and porter commission.

Despite the damage caused by the constant rain, the farmers were nevertheless able to harvest a good crop.

However, locals claim that the district's farmers have been crushed by the collapse in onion crop prices.

The people are pleading with B.C. Patil, the minister in charge of the Gadag district's district in charge of agriculture, to intervene and assist the farmers.

(Inputs from Agencies)