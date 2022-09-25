TN Police removes Coimbatore intelligence chief after PFI attacks

Chennai: Assistant Commissioner Parthiban, who had earlier held the post of Special Intelligence Cell (SIC), will now be in-charge of the intelligence of Coimbatore city.

Coimbatore district Collector G.S. Sameeran in a statement said that the district administration has held meetings with the Muslim leadership and Hindu leadership in the district and said that the leadership was cooperating with the administration.

A heavy police posse has been deployed in Coimbatore urban areas and rural areas following lighting attacks conducted allegedly by the Popular Front of India (PFI) after the arrest of senior PFI leaders, including its national executive member, A.M. Ismail.

The cars of BJP leaders were damaged in petrol bomb attacks in Coimbatore city and some parts of Pollachi and rural Coimbatore.

Over 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the Coimbatore district. About 100 personnel from Special Task Force (STF) and 58 commando police have also been deployed.

A senior police officer told IANS that in addition to the 11 checkpoints present already, 28 temporary checkpoints have been set up. 45 patrol vehicles have also deployed in the district to immediately act against the offenders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu held a video conferencing on Saturday with Coimbatore district collector, G.S. Sameeran on the actions taken in the district against PFI violence. Coimbatore city police commissioner, V. Balakrishnan, and Coimbatore rural Superintendent of Police, V. Badarinarayanan were also present in the video conferencing.

