TN Guv must resign to placate BJP leadership: DMK, allies

Chennai (The Hawk): In order to "please" the BJP central leadership for higher positions, the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has been urged to resign from his position as Governor by the ruling DMK and its allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

In an unified statement, the DMK leaders and their allies attacked the Governor, claiming: "Since he is the state's governor, his speeches are given weight. He should resign from his position as governor if he is speaking out to appease the BJP leadership in order to secure a higher position for himself."

It is unclear from the remark whether he is acting in this way to call attention to it or just to stir up unneeded controversy and uncertainty.

The governor's opinions on Sanatana Dharma, Arya, Dravidian, Scheduled castes, and Thirukural, according to the SPA leaders, are perilous and ludicrous. They also stated that they have no issue with his personal beliefs, but they were outraged by the governor's expression of harmful conservatism while serving in a constitutional position.

Senior DMK leader T.R. Baalu, MDMK leader K. Veeramani, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, CPI-M state secretaries K. Balakrishnan and R. Mutharasan, MDMK leader Vaiko, VCK chief Thol Thiruvmavalan, and others all signed the united statement.

(Inputs from Agencies)