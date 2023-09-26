TN BJP in a spot after AIADMK decides to part ways

Chennai: Close on the heels of losing power in Karnataka, the BJP’s move to break the jinx and get few seats from Tamil Nadu also seems tapering.



The saffron party, which was planning to piggyback on the solid base of the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, faced a severe setback and a slap on the face of its state president, K. Annamalai when the AIADMK walked out of the alliance.



Annamalai, from day one since assuming office as state president of BJP, has been taking aggressive postures and the AIADMK was sore that the young BJP leader was time and again insulting the legacy of its leaders.

It was after the attack on C.N. Annadurai, the iconic Dravidian leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, that the AIADMK took a decision to snap ties with the BJP.



The party had in a last minute patch-up bid, met the senior leadership of the BJP in New Delhi but it seems to have not received a positive response from the saffron camp leading to the party taking such a decision.



It will be an uphill task for the BJP in Tamil Nadu now as without the support of a Dravidian major, the national parties like the Congress and the BJP does not have any political say in Tamil Nadu and with AIADMK snapping ties, the saffron party has turned a cropper in the state.



The BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu were guarded in their response to the decision of the AIADMK. While party state president K. Annamalai said that it was the national leadership of the party who will take a call, some other leaders spoke on Television channels and social media platforms that AIADMK leaving the alliance was good.



However, these leaders were chided by the party state leadership and immediately withdrew the comments . R. Amarnath, Social scientist and Professor of Social Sciences in a private college, while speaking to IANS said, "It will now be very difficult for the BJP to climb up the political ladder while snapping ties with the BJP is beneficial to the AIADMK.



"The minorities, Dalits and Other Backward Classes will now vote for the AIADMK or rather they do have a choice to forge an alliance.



"The BJP, if they were planning a long term game, should have made compromises and continued with the alliance.



"The arrogance of K. Annamalai and the National BJP leadership will take its toll on the BJP in Tamil Nadu," the professor said.

—IANS