TMC leader shot dead in Bengal

The incident highlights the dangerous intertwining of politics and land disputes in the region.

Kolkata: A 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader from Ashoknagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by a group of men, following an altercation between them over a land deal, police said on Monday.

The TMC leader, identified as Bijan Das, was killed when he went to the house of a party colleague, he added.

Das, the deputy head of Guma 1 panchayat, was shot twice from point-blank range, the police officer said, adding that one bullet hit his head and another pierced through his left ear.



"He was declared brought dead when he was taken to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital. The accused are absconding. We are investigating the matter," the police officer told PTI.



Barasat MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, who went to the hospital, said that it was a 'tragic incident'.



"Bijan's death is an irreparable loss to the party. He started his political career from student politics and has been with the party since then. The police are investigating the case,” Ghosh Dastidar said.

—PTI