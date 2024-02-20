Tirupati ranks high in Swachh Survekshan survey

Tirupati Emerges 8th Cleanest City in India with Innovative Waste Management Solutions

New Delhi: Tirupati, which houses the largest urban local body (ULB) in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, secured the 8th spot among cleanest cities with a population of over 1 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings.

Not just this, it has achieved a 5-star Garbage Free City (GFC) and Water plus rating, establishing itself as the cleanest State capital in the nation, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

Tirupati, a city generating approximately 115 TPD of wet waste, 15 TPD of food waste, 61 TPD of dry waste and recyclables, 1 TPD of domestic hazardous waste, and 2 TPD of plastic waste, along with an additional 25 tonnes per day of construction and demolition waste, has prioritized robust waste management.

All waste collected gets scientifically processed at the respective waste processing and management facilities, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in a release.

The Tirupati Municipal Corporation team has employed nearly 1,000 sanitation workers dedicated to ensuring sanitation services.

Achieving 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection, the city covers every gate by providing essential infrastructure, including Ghanta Gaddis or auto tippers equipped with blue, green, and red compartments for segregating plastic and non-plastic waste.

The city employs an Online Waste Management System (OWMS) with RFID technology for real-time door-to-door waste collection tracking. This, coupled with continuous monitoring and dedicated sanitation efforts, has ensured a successful 100 per cent collection rate from all gates. With 238 identified transfer points, the city allocates 57 vehicles for secondary collection.

Decentralized waste processing in Tirupati eases the burden on centralized plants, reducing their workload and transportation costs.

The focus is on processing wet waste in markets and gardens where significant quantities of organic waste are generated. There are 6 decentralised waste processing facilities that are located at 3 major markets and 3 gardens.

Apart from this, the city has installed 3 Bio Chest machines at three different locations. Tirupati Municipal Corporation identified and classified 27 bulk waste generators producing over 100 Kgs daily and 60 generators producing 50-100 Kgs daily.

In Tirupati, around 60 tons of dry waste and 1 ton of domestic hazardous waste are generated daily. Situated within the integrated waste management facility at Thukivakam, this centralized facility functions as a material recovery facility.

Here, waste is systematically segregated into recyclable and non-recyclable items. Recyclable materials are sold to relevant recycling entities, while others are directed to RDF or undergo co-processing in cement factories' kilns.

Further, Tirupati produces 20-25 tons of construction and demolition (C&D) waste daily. To address this, the Tirupati Municipal Corporation partnered with Pro Enviro Solutions to establish a C&D waste management facility with a 60-ton capacity in Thukivakam.

After the processing of waste, processed materials are utilized as raw materials for manufacturing kerb stones, tiles, paver blocks, etc. and are further used by Municipal Corporation for developmental works in footpaths, roadside, parks etc.Ramapuram dumpsite in Tirupati, previously burdened with 2 lakh tonnes of waste, has now been completely remediated, and an additional 25.65 acres of land have been reclaimed.

Tirupati's commitment to effective waste management, heightened citizen awareness, and a vision for inclusive sanitation positions it as a pioneering city in the Swachhata initiative.

—ANI