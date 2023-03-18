Time running out for laid off H-1B professionals: FIIDS

Washington : Thousands of Indian technology workers and their families are losing sleep over the imminent deportation of laid-off H-1B professionals because, under current law, they must leave the country within 60 days of losing their employment status.

According to a statement released by the Foundation For India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Friday, "this has a humanitarian impact on them as their families, including their US-born children, are uprooted abruptly," and those who were laid off in the earlier months are now running out of time.

They have asked US Citizenship and Immigration Services to extend the current time window to 180 days, but because that review is expected to take some time, these experts have little choice but to depart the country in the meanwhile.—Inputs from Agencies