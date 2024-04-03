Tihar Jail says Kejriwal's weight constant at 65 kg since arrival, Atishi hits back

Weight Loss Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil. Delhi Minister Atishi Contradicts Jail's Claims, Citing Severe Diabetes Concerns and Alleged 4.5 kg Weight Drop Since Arrest. BJP's Role Questioned.

New Delhi [India]: The Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday refuted allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost weight ever since his arrest, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party chief's weight has remained constant at 65 kg.

Delhi Minister Atishi, however, hit back, saying that on the day the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) took him into custody, Kejriwal's weight was 69.5kg.

According to a press release from the Tihar Jail, on his arrival on April 1, 2024, the Delhi Chief Minister was examined by two doctors and all his vitals were normal.

Kejirwal's weight has remained constant at 65 kg since he arrived at Tihar jail and to date, the release said adding that home-cooked food is being provided as per the Court's order and all his medical parameters were found to be normal.

Countering the Tihar Jail authorities, Atishi said that Kejriwal weighed 69.5 kg before he was taken into custody and hence, as per current records, he has lost 4.5 kg in 12 days.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Minister claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from "severe diabetes," has lost 4.5 kg of weight ever since his arrest.

"Arvind Kejriwal suffers from severe diabetes. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying," Atishi said in a post on 'X'.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly conspiring to put Kejriwal in jail, Atishi added, "Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by jailing him. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive them."

Kejriwal was taken to jail on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of his Directorate of Enforcement custodial remand.

The ED cast the Delhi Chief Minister as the "kingpin" in the alleged scam, and told the court the AAP leader had given "evasive replies" and concealed information relevant to the investigation.

In the year 2014 too the AAP leader was lodged in Tihar jail after he refused to furnish a bail amount of Rs 10,000 in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

