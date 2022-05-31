Thunderstorm, heavy rain lash Delhi, 2 killed; hundreds of trees uprooted

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and several injured as a fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid. Police and fire brigade personnel responded to scores of rescue calls while commuters went through a harrowing time as they were caught in massive traffic jams in many areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, ITO, Kashmiri Gate, MB Road and Rajghat, caused by waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

This was the first storm of 'severe' intensity in Delhi since 2018, a Met department official said.

Delhi recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, and the thunderstorm led to a drastic fall in the temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory -- from 40 degrees Celsius at 4:20 pm to 25 degrees Celsius at 5:40 pm. TA 50-year-old man died in the Jama Masjid area in centra Delhi after a portion of a balcony of his neighbour's house fell on him during the strong winds when he was standing outside his residence.

The victim, identified as Kailash, was declared brought dead at Sanjeevan hospital in Daryaganj, deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

In the Angoori Bagh area of North Delhi, a 65-year-old homeless man identified as Basir Baba died after a Peepal tree fell on him, the police said.

In another instance, three members of a family including a one-year-old child were rescued after a Neem tree fell on a Creta car near Kabootar Market in Chandni Chowk.

The historic Jama Masjid also suffered damage as the finial of its main dome broke. Its Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said two people were injured as loose stones fell from one of the minarets and other parts of the mosque.

According to police, 294 calls about fallen trees were received till 8 pm on Monday

Eight calls of house collapse were reported by Delhi fire force department.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport reported winds gusting up to 100 kmph.

The Palam weather station logged a maximum wind speed of 70 kmph, according to the Met department.

At least five flights were also diverted and 70 were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the thunderstorm, officials said.

The delayed flights included at least 40 departures, they said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited some of the affected places.

"Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and waterlogging at places after the early evening storm... Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people," he tweeted.

Residents posted videos of cars shaking in the gusty winds and of fallen trees. In many places, vehicles were damaged after the trees fell on them.

Uprooting of trees was reported from nearly 85 locations, including Daryanganj, Nizamuddin area, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Rohini, Paharganj and Panchkuian Road, which come under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with nearly half of these falling in its central zone alone, according to data shared by civic officials.

In New Delhi Municipal Council areas, till 9 pm, a total of 152 complaints were received about uprooted trees.

"Work is on to clear the areas where such incidents have been witnessed. Several areas, including Bhagwan Das Road, Connaught Place, SP Marg, have already been cleared," a senior NDMC official said.

West Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's car was also damaged after the branches of a tree fell on the vehicle parked at his official residence at Windsor Place.

A red Volkswagen car was damaged after a piece of metal pierced its windshield while another car was reported trapped under an uprooted tree at Connaught Place.

Several trees were also uprooted inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus where the walls of a building were also damaged, officials said.

Almost 200-300 trees would have suffered damage across the campus. The road outside the varsity campus witnessed traffic snarls.

The heavy rains and wind also damaged flags installed by the Delhi government at various locations.

The wind was so strong that air conditioners fell off a building on Parliament Street, causing damage to cars and auto-rickshaws.

According to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, the storm inflicted damages to the electrical network, causing power disruption due to DTL trippings, and the falling of trees and branches on the overhead electricity lines and poles.

"We are still assessing the situation but nearly 40 poles have been damaged as of now. Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Civil Lines are among some of the affected areas," TPDDL spokesperson said.

Commuter Vinay Yadav said he has been stuck on the Jai Singh Marg for over two hours.

"I came from Rajender Palace area and since trees have fallen, we are stuck in traffic. I need to reach home at Sarita Vihar. With this traffic, I don't think I would reach home anytime soon," Kumar said.

Delhi Traffic also informed Delhiites on Twitter to avoid stretches where massive traffic jams were reported.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road (Both carriageway) due to waterlogging at Railway Underpass Pul Prahladpur. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

There were also reports of poles damaging vehicles in the South Extension market while a Delhi Traffic Police booth at Vijay Chowk was damaged owing to strong winds.

Social media users tagged Delhi Traffic Police by sharing photos of various locations where trees had been uprooted.

Another commuter Vinay Yadav said he was stuck at the Jai Singh Marg for more than two hours.

"I came from Rajender Palace area and since trees have fallen, we are stuck in traffic. I need to reach home at Sarita Vihar. With this traffic, I don't think I would reach home anytime soon," Kumar said.—PTI







