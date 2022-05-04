    Menu
    Three elderly pilgrims die on way to Yamunotri

    The Hawk
    May4/ 2022

    Uttarkashi: Three elderly pilgrims, including a woman, died of heart attacks on way to Yamunotri on the opening day of the Char Dham yatra on Tuesday.

    All the deaths occurred at different spots along the trek route from Jankichatti to the Himalayan temple, district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said.

    The deceased people were identified as 65-year-old Aniruddha Prasad Jaiswal, a resident of Siddhartha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, 63-year-old Kailash Chaubisa, a resident of Dungarpur in Rajasthan and 63-year-old Shakun Parihar, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

    Death of elderly pilgrims due to heart attacks is common along the Char Dham yatra routes during the yatra season—PTI

