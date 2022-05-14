Three definitive trends to nurture the philosophy of diamond jewellery in 2022

The second edition of the jewellery trend report by the Natural Diamond Council in India and the United Arab Emirates offers insight and predictions on the natural diamond jewellery that is set to make statements in 2022.

New Delhi: "The memory that a piece of jewellery holds is potent. In the past, we bought jewellery for an occasion, a birthday or anniversary, but now when I buy jewellery I'm constantly thinking about my daughter--what she would like, and what she would want to wear. I think that's one of the differences between the old heirlooms and the new. In fact, new heirlooms are made to be personal, more wearable, and set with a purpose," says Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan, Entrepreneur and Fashion Icon.Jewellery is a form of self-expression for the younger generation, and they want to tell their own stories with a dash of whimsy and glitz -- truly representative of what natural diamonds stand for. Keeping in mind the impact of the cultural transformation over the last year on consumer behaviour, jewellery purchase has seen a shift towards exploring classical timeless designs intertwined with an edgy appeal that can seamlessly fit into everyone's new routine.

The second edition of the jewellery trend report by the Natural Diamond Council in India and the United Arab Emirates offers insight and predictions on the natural diamond jewellery that is set to make statements in 2022.Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council India & The Middle East, said, "Natural diamonds continue to be the epitome of luxury and celebration of personal milestones. The past two years have redefined the way we express ourselves through fashion and jewellery and our trend report conveys the invaluable experiences that have set the tone for the year. It reflects a whimsical spirit that is grounded in vintage choices, to create means of self-expression, adding a sense of playfulness and glamour to your personal style; a true definition of the charisma that younger millennials and GenZ audiences demonstrate. Curated by the best minds in the field of fashion and style this is an exceptional compilation of invaluable insights into the preferences of the wearer as well as the times we live in."

Encapsulating the sensibilities that define the aesthetics of today, Bibhu Mohapatra, Global Fashion Designer, said, "Fine jewellery has the ability to tell stories -- that's what makes them heirlooms. They can be passed through generations, each time telling the stories of those who once owned and wore the pieces. It's like the story of a natural diamond, which is formed over billions of years and lives eternally."According to the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) and Style Collective, three definitive trends will nurture the philosophy of diamond jewellery in 2022."Hoops with a Twist", is the first trend to define this year's jewellery, the hero earring silhouette when studded with natural diamonds seamlessly transforms the classic, flirtatious accessory into a riveting pair that lights up the red carpet. The current renditions of the classic hoops represent innovation and whimsy, clustered diamonds,interlinked details, and a variety of shapes that, quite literally, reinvent the wheel.

Rhea Kapoor, Film Producer and Stylist, said, "A hoop is not an earring that takes itself seriously -- and I love that! One of the first pieces of diamond jewellery I bought myself was a pair of diamond hoops. Even as a child, I would steal my mom's gold hoops from the 1980s and wear them. I like classics but there is always a slight irreverence, so I gravitate towards irregular hoops, that have some personality and character, that is not perfect."Another trend to mark this year's fashion expressions is "Mismatched Diamonds", allowing the wearers to make a statement with subtlety. Combining a variety of differently cut diamonds in one piece of jewellery defines their personal style and presents an opportunity to get creative with their own pieces and add to their collections.

Lastly, "Vintage Cuts", are to be making a resurgence this year with a special focus on "Briolettes" and "Rose Cuts". When live red-carpet events resumed, after the mandated break during the pandemic, Briolettes remained a mainstay on some of the most glamorous looks. The lending movement to a piece, the drop-shaped diamond mirrors the new era of audiences who express their personality with style and independence. Rose-Cut diamonds, one of the oldest cuts in the world, exuberate an understated elegance and a vintage aesthetic. Unique, delicate, radiant and one of the most coveted diamond cuts, the rose cut is starting to become a cut of choice for engagement rings.Nonita Kalra, Editor-in-Chief, Tata CliQ Luxury; and Editor, NDC Jewellery Trend Report 2022, said, "Vintage-cut diamonds make me think of the strong women in my family, who would wear day diamonds to afternoon parties. They take me back to those times of uncomplicated happiness and hope, of a lightness of being.""Rose-cut diamonds are so delicate, almost as if they are floating on the skin. There's something romantic and feminine about them. Similarly, briolette diamonds have a softer look; the way they catch the light is really unusual. With these vintage cuts, it's more about subtleness, the aesthetic and beauty rather than the bling," added Sarah Royce, Greensill, Jewellery and Watches Editor, Telegraph, UK.—IANS