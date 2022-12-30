Three arrested in B'luru for allegedly converting people

Bengaluru (The Hawk): In connection with an effort at forceful religious conversion in Bengaluru under the guise of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Karnataka Police have detained three people, including two women.

The Right to Freedom of Religion Act has been used in this case, according to the police. According to the police, Nelson, a resident of Bengaluru's J.J. Nagar neighbourhood, tried conversion while inviting neighbours to celebrate Christmas and New Year's.

Two women who visited Nelson's house as guests offered assistance. One resident, Krishnamurthy, reported the group to the authorities, saying they were trying to convert people.

The accused were summoned by the police, who then interrogated them. The accused have admitted to the authorities that they did not try to convert them and that they only mentioned Jesus Christ.

Additionally, the accusers insisted that they had nothing to do with religious conversion. The complaint, however, claimed that there was a deliberate attempt to convert people, and speeches were given into the microphone in order to do so.

(Inputs from Agencies)